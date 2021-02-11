Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

The Lord put a vision before the Rev. Michael Mitchell Sr. from Liberty AME Zion Church in Cooleemee.

Mitchell, along with the Rev. Andrew Davis Jr. from Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Salisbury and Rev. Bernetta K. Wright of Marable Memorial AME Zion Church in Kannapolis, decided to put together a Christian-based organization where children can come, do their homework and get a head start on other skills.

Mitchell’s vision was a product of the constant struggles of children in this day and age, especially in regard to children and parents who have been struggling to keep up with online schoolwork and homework during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rowan Mission Possible aims to help ease the struggle.

It is with this sense of optimism that the three board members created Rowan Mission Possible. Nalini Joseph, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a 30-year veteran of management in the child welfare system and nonprofits has been selected by the the organization’s board to serve as executive director. Joseph is moving forward with incorporating and registering it as a 501(C3) nonprofit organization.

The physical location is planned in the heart of East Spencer. Donations for classroom supplies and volunteers to tutor and help with homework are in the works. Rowan Mission Possible intends to serve children in Rowan County and will remain a Christian-based nonprofit organization.

To contact Rowan Mission Possible call 704-488-7717 or email nalinijones1@hotmail.com