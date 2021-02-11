February 11, 2021

  • 46°

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Lord put a vision before the Rev. Michael Mitchell Sr. from Liberty AME Zion Church in Cooleemee.

Mitchell, along with the Rev. Andrew Davis Jr. from Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Salisbury and Rev. Bernetta K. Wright of Marable Memorial AME Zion Church in Kannapolis, decided to put together a Christian-based organization where children can come, do their homework and get a head start on other skills.

Mitchell’s vision was a product of the constant struggles of children in this day and age, especially in regard to children and parents who have been struggling to keep up with online schoolwork and homework during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rowan Mission Possible aims to help ease the struggle.

It is with this sense of optimism that the three board members created Rowan Mission Possible. Nalini Joseph, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a 30-year veteran of management in the child welfare system and nonprofits has been selected by the the organization’s board to serve as executive director. Joseph is moving forward with incorporating and registering it as a 501(C3) nonprofit organization.

The physical location is planned in the heart of East Spencer. Donations for classroom supplies and volunteers to tutor and help with homework are in the works. Rowan Mission Possible intends to serve children in Rowan County and will remain a Christian-based nonprofit organization.

To contact Rowan Mission Possible call 704-488-7717 or email nalinijones1@hotmail.com

Print Article

Comments

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts

News

Salisbury reports 7% increase in housing units since 2018

College

College baseball: Catawba has serious depth and experience

Nation/World

Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam

Nation/World

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Nation/World

Georgia prosecutor investigates election after Trump call

News

Cooper signs COVID relief bill distributing federal money

News

State to open vaccines for teachers Feb. 24

East Spencer

East Spencer police chief announces retirement

Local

Renovations begin at Kannapolis’ Gem Theatre

Coronavirus

73 new COVID-19 positives, hundreds of new vaccinations reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug charges after traffic stop

Coronavirus

Rowan Diagnostic Clinic to have vaccine drive-thru Thursday, Friday

Crime

Salisbury man faces sex offense charges

Business

China Grove Food Lion manager named finalist for one of company’s top awards

Local

Long-awaited Newsome Road widening project completed months ahead of schedule

Business

China Grove councilman withdraws application for zoning change, scraps plans