Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

TUCKERTOWN RESERVOIR – A man spent a hours on top of his truck Thursday before being rescued from Tuckertown Reservoir.

Emergency personnel responding to the incident said the truck appeared to run off of Bringle Ferry Road immediately before reaching the bridge. The victim, who wasn’t immediately named, was alert, bleeding from his forehead and had a broken leg. His vehicle was traveling from Davidson into Rowan County before landing in the water.

The man had been on top of his vehicle since 8:30 a.m. After being spotted by a fisherman, rescuers pulled him from the water at about 11 a.m. and transported him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Healing Springs Fire Department, out of Davidson County, was the first department on scene and deployed its water rescue team. Deputy Chief David Pope said vehicles in the water are unusual and incidents in the area are usually boat-related.

Salisbury Fire Department Batallion Chief Nick Martin said first responders are sure how the vehicle came to rest where it was found.

Windows on the truck had been shattered, the passenger-side door appeared to be ripped open and the roof was visibly bloody after the victim was transported away.

Pope said Davidson and Rowan rescuers train for this kind of incident and are familiar with this patch of water because of past rescues.

Healing Springs, Davidson County Rescue, Millers Ferry Fire, Southmont Fire, city of Salisbury, Rowan Rescue Squad and Rockwell Rural Rescue 71 all responded to the incident.