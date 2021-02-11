Letter: Thanks to sheriff, Thomason

I want to publicly thank Sheriff Kevin Auten and his team of officers, especially Jeremy Thomason.

They worked quickly and efficiently to apprehend the assailants who broke into my home and robbed me. Their quick actions, compassion and dedication to solving this violent crime will keep many others safe in their homes.

Many thanks to the sheriff, his department and all of you who expressed care and concern for my well-being.

— Tommy Eller

Salisbury