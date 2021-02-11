February 11, 2021

  • 46°

Letter: Change the channel if you don’t like it

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, in this corner, weighing 1,200 pounds, is ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and PBS. And in this corner, weighing 200 pounds is Fox News.

Now, touch gloves and come out fighting.

If I counted correctly, that’s six against one. Doesn’t seem like a fair fight. Yet, for some, that’s one too many.

It’s been said that CNN and friends are trying to take Fox News off the air. Hopefully not. But judging by what’s been going on in this country lately, I wouldn’t be surprised. I find it interesting that the only way CNN and others can judge what Fox News has said is to be able to be able to listen to what Fox News has said. We the people have the same right to listen and judge, just like them.

I’m no big fan of CNN, MSNBC and all the others. But I’ve never advocated taking them off the air.

If you don’t like Fox News, change the channel.

— Allan Gilmour 

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts

News

Salisbury reports 7% increase in housing units since 2018

College

College baseball: Catawba has serious depth and experience

Nation/World

Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam

Nation/World

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Nation/World

Georgia prosecutor investigates election after Trump call

News

Cooper signs COVID relief bill distributing federal money

News

State to open vaccines for teachers Feb. 24

East Spencer

East Spencer police chief announces retirement

Local

Renovations begin at Kannapolis’ Gem Theatre

Coronavirus

73 new COVID-19 positives, hundreds of new vaccinations reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug charges after traffic stop

Coronavirus

Rowan Diagnostic Clinic to have vaccine drive-thru Thursday, Friday

Crime

Salisbury man faces sex offense charges

Business

China Grove Food Lion manager named finalist for one of company’s top awards

Local

Long-awaited Newsome Road widening project completed months ahead of schedule

Business

China Grove councilman withdraws application for zoning change, scraps plans