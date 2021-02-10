High school soccer: Carson wins
Staff report
CHINA GROVE — Carson’s boys soccer team got a home win on Tuesday.
The Cougars topped Mount Pleasant 3-0 in a non-conference matchup.
Ethan Locklear, Davin Garcia and Gabe Morriston had the goals for the Cougars (2-3).
Brendan Lettice had the shutout in goal.
Mount Pleasant is 1-2.
