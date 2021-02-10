February 10, 2021

High school soccer: Carson wins

By Post Sports

Published 3:12 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

 

Carson’s Gabriel Honeycutt. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s boys soccer team got a home win on Tuesday.

The Cougars topped Mount Pleasant 3-0 in a non-conference matchup.

Ethan Locklear, Davin Garcia and Gabe Morriston had the goals for the Cougars (2-3).

Brendan Lettice had the shutout in goal.

Mount Pleasant is 1-2.

 

