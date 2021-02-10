February 10, 2021

High school basketball: Tough night for East’s girls

By Post Sports

Published 3:53 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

East’s Peyton Whicker in action against West Rowan.  Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Staff report

STATESVILLE — In a season notable for effort and improvement, East Rowan’s girls took a step back on Friday.

The Mustangs were beaten 60-32 by North Piedmont Conference opponent Statesville, a team they lost to by 10 in Granite Quarry.

Nakayla White-Connor, who averages about 13 points, had a huge game for the Greyhounds (3-7, 3-6), pouring in 26.

‘We struggled to rebound and we struggled to score,” East head coach Kevin Holland said. “It’s tough when they’re getting three or four shots on each possession and we get one.”

East had a bad start, a three-point first quarter, and was down 26-13 at the half.

It didn’t get any better.

“This was, by far, the most frustrating game of the season,” Holland said. “We’ve been playing better — but not tonight.”

Mac Misenheimer led East (1-9, 0-8) with nine points. Clara Beaver scored eight.

Statesville finishes the regular season Friday at West Rowan.

East still has two games left against North Iredell.

 

E ROWAN (32) — Misenheimer 9, Beaver 8, Peeler 5, Honeycutt 4, Whicker 3, Waddell 3, Faavesi, Featherstone.

STATESVILLE (60) — White-Connor 26, Turner 11, Wilson 7, Bowman 4, Owens 4, Slaughter 3, Goodson 3, Ferriell 2.

 

E. Rowan            3   10    8      11  — 32

Statesville          8   18    20   14   — 60

