February 10, 2021

High school basketball: South girls can’t stop Spartans

By Post Sports

Published 3:33 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

South Rowan’s Mackenzie Chabala (32) and Laurel Everett battle against Lexington. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

LEXINGTON — South Rowan’s girls basketball team continues to have a bumpy ride through the Central Carolina Conference.

The Raiders lost 69-33 at Central Davidson on Tuesday.

South’s defense usually has been stronger than its offense, but stops were hard to come by against the Spartans (5-4, 3-4).

South (1-10, 1-7) lost its seventh in a row since beating East Davidson.

Mackenzie Chabala scored nine for the Raiders, while Carlie Moore and Madilyn Cherry had seven apiece.

Salem Ward, a junior, scored 21 for the Spartans, and 11 different players scored.

Central finishes the regular season at West Davidson.

South has a challenging assignment to finish the regular season, as Salisbury will visit the Raiders.

 

S. ROWAN (33) — M. Chabala 9, Cherry 7, Moore 7, Bruce 4, P. Chabala 3, Alston 2, Elliot 1.

C. DAVIDSON (69) — Ward 21, Jackson 8, Trantham 8, Forrest 7, Hatfield 5, N. Little 5, L. Little 5, Myers 3, Young 3, Thomas 2, Shoaf 2.

S. Rowan            8     11     6    8    — 33

C. Davidson      18   19     16   16   — 69

