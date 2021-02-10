High school basketball: South girls can’t stop Spartans
Staff report
LEXINGTON — South Rowan’s girls basketball team continues to have a bumpy ride through the Central Carolina Conference.
The Raiders lost 69-33 at Central Davidson on Tuesday.
South’s defense usually has been stronger than its offense, but stops were hard to come by against the Spartans (5-4, 3-4).
South (1-10, 1-7) lost its seventh in a row since beating East Davidson.
Mackenzie Chabala scored nine for the Raiders, while Carlie Moore and Madilyn Cherry had seven apiece.
Salem Ward, a junior, scored 21 for the Spartans, and 11 different players scored.
Central finishes the regular season at West Davidson.
South has a challenging assignment to finish the regular season, as Salisbury will visit the Raiders.
S. ROWAN (33) — M. Chabala 9, Cherry 7, Moore 7, Bruce 4, P. Chabala 3, Alston 2, Elliot 1.
C. DAVIDSON (69) — Ward 21, Jackson 8, Trantham 8, Forrest 7, Hatfield 5, N. Little 5, L. Little 5, Myers 3, Young 3, Thomas 2, Shoaf 2.
S. Rowan 8 11 6 8 — 33
C. Davidson 18 19 16 16 — 69
