New COVID-19 death reported, East Spencer vaccination event planned

SALISBURY — The Rowan Health Department on Tuesday reported one new COVID-19 death in the county.

The death occurred outside of a congregate living facility. Of the 259 total COVID-19 deaths in the county, 145 have been outside of congregate living and the remaining 114 have been in assisted living or nursing homes.

The average age of COVID-19 deaths here remains 78.

Local data on COVID-19 cases continues to lag hundreds of positives behind what’s reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, but the state data show cases trending downward in Rowan. Just 33 new positives were reported Tuesday. The two-week total of positives has decreased as a result to 1,484.

State data show 13,862 positives in Rowan since the start of the pandemic. At least 7,141 people have recovered after testing positive, according to county data.

Vaccinations administered continue to improve. State data show 9,146 Rowan residents, or 6.4% of the population, have received a first dose and 2,615 or 1.84% have received a second dose. Rowan has vaccinated fewer people per capita than any neighboring county, but there are a number of events scheduled by the Health Department this week.

In addition to previously announced drive-thru events on Thursday and Saturday, Rowan County says it will vaccinate people Friday at the Northside Community Center in East Spencer, 729 North Long St. The vaccine clinic will be for people who are African-American and 65 and older. For people to sign up, they should call 980-892-4500 and mention the town of East Spencer event.

Information on other first dose clinics can be obtained by visiting rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics.

People who schedule an appointment should bring a photo ID and an insurance card. While the vaccine is free, the Health Department will file with insurance for administrative costs. Appointments cannot be rescheduled. The Health Department asks that people “do everything in your power to attend.”

Hospitalization data is also steadily improving. On Tuesday, 557 people in the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which contains Rowan County, were in the hospital with COVID-19. Just 67 people have been admitted with the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

Across North Carolina, there were 2,786 new positives and 55 deaths reported Tuesday. The state has now seen 802,065 total positives, 730,454 recoveries and 10,046 deaths.

