High school swimming: 3A West Regional
Staff report
Carson’s Cooper Sever finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke in the 3A West Regional hosted by Marvin Ridge.
Sever swam a time of 1:01.91 to earn the Cougars’ only three points in the regional.
Eight places were scored.
Sever placed ninth in the 200 IM in 2:04.02.
Carson’s 200 free relay team of Sever, TJ Jones, Andrew Sadler and Cohen Joyner finished ninth in 1:39.38.
