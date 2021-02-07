February 7, 2021

  • 50°

Three arrested after home invasion in Kannapolis

By Staff Report

Published 1:40 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021

KANNAPOLIS – Police arrested three men Saturday after responding to a home invasion at 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home on Nob Hill Drive, the resident reported hearing gunshots and someone attempting to break in to the home. He fled the house.

Officers were given a vehicle description for the suspects. That vehicle was located in the area.

The driver, 19-year-old Chancellor Ranken, allegedly did not stop, and officers pursued the vehicle to Roxie Street where it broke down. Three of the four occupants from the vehicle were apprehended. The incident is still under investigation

Rankin and Dennis Rivers, 20, have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon. Rankin also has been charged with felony speeding to elude officers and other traffic offenses. Charges are pending against the third suspect, a juvenile.

The suspects are being held in the Cabarrus County Jail. Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact Sergeant Brett Wilhelm at 704-920-4114 or bwilhelm@kannapolisnc.gov.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Three arrested after home invasion in Kannapolis

Business

West End barber’s passion for career, community lit by spark from mentor Thomas Randall

Education

For local schools, substitute needs look different during pandemic

Local

Scouting for Food tradition continues with thousands of pounds collected

Local

Local legislators get to work introducing bills in General Assembly

Education

Livingstone College will begin second semester Monday with beefed-up testing protocols

Lifestyle

Second-grader raises funds for animal shelter

Business

Wing King: After 25 years of business, Christo’s still a go-to spot for wings on Super Bowl Sunday

Business

Biz Roundup: Survey shows impact of COVID-19 on regional manufacturing jobs

Education

RSS moving ahead on $26.3 million federal grant

Lifestyle

The art of recovery: Kevin Kerr goes through rehab after severe stroke

Nation/World

Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic

News

NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Local

Lead testing kits shipped to customers on county’s water system

Education

State education board approves new social studies standards for K-12 students

College

COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing college sports during pandemic

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases drop at homes for elderly, infirm

College

Livingstone students volunteer at Super Bowl

Elections

State Supreme Court rules Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 12 COVID-19 deaths for the week, cases top 13,600 in Rowan County

Crime

Update: Suspect, woman killed in High Point standoff; 3 police officers wounded by gunfire

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with misusing company’s credit card

Local

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Education

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters