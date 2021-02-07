Second-grader raises funds for animal shelter
Jaylee Leazer, a second-grader at West Rowan Elementary School, recently completed her “Service Above Self Challenge” by collecting donations for the Rowan County Animal Shelter.
Jaylee raised $550 and collected beds, food, toys and other items for the animals at the shelter. She used the money that she raised to purchase more items needed at the shelter.
