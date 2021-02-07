Letter: Vaccine priorities in the wrong place

I am a senior citizen, but it seems to me, we have some vaccine priorities in the wrong place. We vaccinate our elderly first, but it is the younger people who spread most of the disease. Most elderly people don’t work for a living any longer, and most of them stay at home during the epidemic. Seems to me, we should vaccinate the younger people first. They have to work for a living, and they make up the majority of the disease spreaders.

Want the schools to be open and safe? Vaccinate the teachers and the students. Then our schools could open with a much better degree of safety. The vaccine could even be administered at the schools beginning with the elementary schools.

I know that we want to protect our senior citizens, but it seems to me, the best way to do that is to protect the younger citizens from spreading the disease.

Maybe I am just way out in left field with my opinion. Come to think of it, I never did play left field that well when I played baseball.

— Gordon Correll

Salisbury