High school swimming: Salisbury girls 4th in regional

Salisbury’s girls swim team took fourth place in the 1A/2A Central Regional held in Greensboro on Saturday.

Emily Knorr won the 200 free (1:52.07) and 500 free (4:57.33). Katie Knorr won the 200 IM (2:05.70) and 100 backstroke (58.91).

Salisbury took third place in two relays. The Knorrs teamed with Meredith Burton and Sage Huffman in the 400 free rela. Huffman and Maggie Alexander teamed with the Knorrs in the 200 medley relay.

It was a tight race. Community School of Davidson and Pine Lake Prep totaled 62 points.Mountain Island Charter had 61, while Salisbury scored 60.

•••

South Rowan’s Braxton Vagner took third place in the 1A/2A Central Regional in the 100 breaststroke.

Vagner swam 1:04.15, a school record.

South boys relay teams were 10th in the 400 free and 200 medley and 11th in the 200 free relay.

South’s girls were 11th in the 200 free relay.

•••

Gray Stone’s boys and girls both finished ninth in the team scores.

•••

Results hadn’t been posted for the 3A West Regional at press time.

Carson’s Cooper Sever was a regional qualifier in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.

Carson also qualified its boys 200 free relay team.

•••

The swimming state championships for 1A/2A are set for Feb. 11-12.