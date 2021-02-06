February 6, 2021

  • 28°

High school basketball: West girls upset at North Iredell

By Post Sports

Published 1:51 am Saturday, February 6, 2021

 

 

West’s Lauren Arnold in action vs. East Rowan . Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

OLIN — Life on the road can be tough.

West Rowan’s young girls basketball team learned a few lessons the hard way on Friday and lost 51-49 at North Iredell.

West had handled North Iredell 53-43 at home just two days earlier.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Falcons (8-2, 6-2).

North Iredell, which was idled by COVID for a couple of weeks, won for the second time and improved to 2-4 in the North Piedmont Conference.

Skylin Guill was the big problem for the Falcons. The junior guard scored 24 points. She scored 11 in Mount Ulla.

Jewel Allen, a 6-foot sophomore center, scored 15 on Friday. She was held to seven in the game in Mount Ulla.

West’s youngsters have been balanced all season, but they didn’t have that balance in this one. Lauren Arnold scored 19, but she was the only Falcon in double figures.

De’Mya Phifer was next with nine points.

Makaylah Tenor made two 3-pointers in the second quarter.

It was 26-all at halftime and was close all the way.

West plays at Carson and hosts Statesville to finish the regular season.

 

WEST (49) — Arnold 19, Phifer 9, Tenor 7, Edwards 6, Clarke 4, Cuthbertson 4, Durham, Wheeler.

N. IREDELL (51) — Guill 24, Allen 15, Barzee 8, Myers 2, Anderson 1, Miller 1, Gibson.

W. Rowan   12    14    13    10   — 49

N. Iredell     10   16     17     8    — 51

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

State education board approves new social studies standards for K-12 students

College

COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing college sports during pandemic

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases drop at homes for elderly, infirm

College

Livingstone students volunteer at Super Bowl

Elections

State Supreme Court rules Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Coronavirus

10 COVID-19 deaths for the week, cases top 13,600 in Rowan County

Crime

Update: Suspect, woman killed in High Point standoff; 3 police officers wounded by gunfire

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with misusing company’s credit card

Local

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Education

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters

Landis

Landis firefighters honored for reviving local man

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Consulting firm to pay nearly $600 million for role in opioid crisis

Local

Hailey channels passion in new Special Olympics organizer job

Faith

Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid despite billions of dollars in the bank

Local

State OKs COVID relief bill; school reopening part of $1.6 billion legislative effort

Crime

Assistant principal of Statesville school facing sex charge

Coronavirus

As some improve, Rowan County remains in ‘critical’ tier for COVID-19

Crime

Rockwell woman charged with felony drug possession

Crime

Blotter: Man sought after slapping, firing gun during argument

Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates during Catholic Schools Week