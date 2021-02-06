February 6, 2021

  • 48°

High school basketball: Stout leads Hornets to 7-0 CCC record

By Post Sports

Published 10:48 am Saturday, February 6, 2021

Salisbury’s Cameron Stout had a career game on Friday with 27 points. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s boys didn’t produce a gem at East Davidson on Friday, but the bottom line was another Central Carolina Conference win.

The Hornets won 56-45 for their seventh straight victory.

“I’m happy we came out of there with a win,” Salisbury head coach Bryan Withers said. “East Davidson played hard and physical and we didn’t shoot the ball well. And I was disappointed the rebounding margin was so close.”

Salisbury (7-3, 7-0) shot 30.8 percent from the field but also held the Golden Eagles (0-10, 0-7) to 30 percent-shooting.

Brogan Hill scored 14 for the home team.

Cameron Stout did most of the damage for the Hornets. He was 7-for-13 on 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points.

Nate Brown scored seven, and Mike Geter scored six. Nine Hornets scored, but shooters other than Stout were 0-for-12 from the 3-point line.

Jalon Walker had nine rebounds and four blocks. Deuce Walker and Joseph Witherspoon had three assists each.

Salisbury led 24-17 at halftime, but built a safe lead with a solid third quarter.

 “We played everyone at important times of the game because there were things we as coaches wanted to see,” Withers said. “We got the win, so it wasn’t all bad, and Cam Stout shot the ball well again.”

Salisbury takes its undefeated CCC record into Tuesday’s showdown at SHS with North Davidson. The Black Knights also are unbeaten in the CCC.

 

SALISBURY (56) — Stout 27, Brown 7, Geter 6, J. Walker 4, Witherspoon 4, Chunn 2, Wells 2, Lockhart 2, D. Walker 2, Murphy, Webb, Antosek, Harry, Smith.

E. DAVIDSON (45) — Hill 14, Skeen 8, Addison 7, Albertson 6, Moretz 5, Gusa 5, Rowe, Faircloth, Barrett, Olsinski.

Salisbury      12     12    21    11   — 56

E. Davidson  9       8    10    18   — 45

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

State education board approves new social studies standards for K-12 students

College

COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing college sports during pandemic

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases drop at homes for elderly, infirm

College

Livingstone students volunteer at Super Bowl

Elections

State Supreme Court rules Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Coronavirus

10 COVID-19 deaths for the week, cases top 13,600 in Rowan County

Crime

Update: Suspect, woman killed in High Point standoff; 3 police officers wounded by gunfire

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with misusing company’s credit card

Local

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Education

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters

Landis

Landis firefighters honored for reviving local man

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Consulting firm to pay nearly $600 million for role in opioid crisis

Local

Hailey channels passion in new Special Olympics organizer job

Faith

Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid despite billions of dollars in the bank

Local

State OKs COVID relief bill; school reopening part of $1.6 billion legislative effort

Crime

Assistant principal of Statesville school facing sex charge

Coronavirus

As some improve, Rowan County remains in ‘critical’ tier for COVID-19

Crime

Rockwell woman charged with felony drug possession

Crime

Blotter: Man sought after slapping, firing gun during argument

Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates during Catholic Schools Week