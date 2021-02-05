Quotes of the week

“I knew it was going to happen, sooner or later, one way or another. … I knew it would because I know in my head how stubborn I can be.”

— Nina Dix, speaking about the beginning of construction for the Nina Dix Dog Adoption Center at the Rowan County Animal Shelter

“We have roots here and we care deeply about Salisbury. This is not just another project for us. This is really the ‘crown jewel’ and we understand buildings like this just

really don’t exist anymore. So we want to get this right.”

— Josh Barnhardt, who is working with local development companies to separate the Empire Hotel redevelopment into three separate sections

“People came out of the woodwork to volunteer for this. … They’re doing this because they’re

committed to our veterans and they’re doing this because they’re

committed to our

community at large.”

— Melissa Yost, whole health nurse manager at the W.G. Bill

Hefner VA Medical Center where veterans are getting the vaccine

“You don’t repair or restore a landmark home at Lowe’s or Home Depot.”

— Pete Prunkl, Historic

Salisbury Foundation board

member on the expense related to maintaining a property designated with historic landmark status

“It is understandable that jurors do not want to come and sit during a three-week murder trial and be captive when they are worried about

coronavirus.”

— Anna Mills Wagoner, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge on the reopening of jury trials with mostly simple cases

“When you get the right people, the right culture together, you can make really good things happen for kids.”

— Chip Buckwell, Kannapolis City Schools superintendent who is retiring after the school year ends

“It was such a great outpouring, and it just kind re iterates that this is a great neighborhood.”

— Brenda Whitmore,

speaking after neighbors turned out with signs of appreciation for her father, Charlie Miller, a victim of COVID-19