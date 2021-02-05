February 5, 2021

  • 41°

Assistant principal of Statesville school facing sex charge

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 5, 2021

STATESVILLE (AP) — An assistant principal at an elementary school has been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, police said Thursday.

Mooresville police arrested Shaun Michael Bock, 28, on Wednesday, the Statesville Record & Landmark reported. He was jailed on a $10,000 bond. In a news release, Mooresville police said a report was filed Jan. 26 about suspected sexual exploitation involving an adult and a minor.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, police said officers executed search warrants at Bock’s home and the school.

He was assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School.

A news release from the Iredell-Statesville School System said information from law enforcement shows the victim is not a student in the system.

