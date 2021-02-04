February 4, 2021

  • 23°

Rotary names Public Service Award recipients

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

SALISBURY — Last week the Rotary Club of Salisbury continued a long tradition, virtually, of recognizing local first responders.

The organization’s Public Service Awards recognize people in city police and fire departments as well as EMS, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol. Every category awards a young public service worker and an agency veteran.

These are this year’s recipients:

Salisbury Police Department

Young: Matthew A. Cohn

Veteran: Lt. Patrick J. Smith

Salisbury Fire Department

Young: Jake Richardson

Veteran: Michael Spry

Rowan EMS

Young: Mason Dillard

Veteran: Hunter Morgan

State Highway Patrol

 Young: Trooper Jarod D. Raper

Veteran: Trooper Denny R. Morgan

Rowan Sheriff’s Office

Young: Det. Jessica Abrams

Veteran: Det. Oliver Greene

Rotarian and Salisbury City Attorney Graham Corriher has been hosting the program for the past few years. He said it is a favorite of the club.

“We leave it to the community agencies to decide who to honor,” Corriher said, adding some will ask outside agencies to make selections because internally they have trouble deciding between large crops of good candidates.

Graham said the work these people do is important any year, but the awards are specially important this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Corriher said these people are in close contact with the public regardless of a pandemic or if it is safe to do so.

“These officers are out there, these courtesy techs are out there, these firefighters are out there morning, noon and night, any year,” Corriher said, recounting a firefighter rescuing someone who fell off a bridge while trying to save someone else saying they were just going after one of their own.

Rotarian and Rowan County Chamber of Commerce President Elaine Spalding said recognizing local first responders is one of the highlights of the year, and the club was hoping to hold the program in person earlier this year, but the club is only meeting virtually amid the ongoing pandemic and state-level gathering restrictions put in place by executive orders by Gov. Roy Cooper.

In a normal year, the in-person celebration would include a lunch with the recipients, but they still got a chance to be recognized in front of community leaders. At the end, everyone turned their microphones on to give the awardees a standing ovation.

Spalding said the club has been taking some time during a couple of meetings every year, as long as she can remember to thank first responders. The club recently celebrated 100 years, and she suspects it dates back to the early days of the club in following the model “service above self.”

Spalding said sometimes people are so busy they do not get to stop and say “thank you.” This year she thinks it is extra important.

“These awards tie in with our mission and we are honored to recognize and thank all of the first responders,” Spalding said.

Highway patrol officers were not there to be recognized last week due to a mixup, but their names were read and they will be recognized at the club’s meeting next week.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates during Catholic Schools Week

Education

Jamie Bruckmann: A teacher and coach remembered

Business

Chamber will host legislative Power in Partnership event featuring state lawmakers

Local

Rotary names Public Service Award recipients

Local

Local developer outlines unique approach to Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

Transit systems still figuring out how to transport locals to vaccination clinics

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’

News

NC Senate OK’s bill distributing federal COVID relief money

Nation/World

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make six this week

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with breaking and entering

East Spencer

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges