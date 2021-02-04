February 4, 2021

Letter: Punishment must come for former president

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

January 6th brought a horrible insurrection, a coup attempt, incited by the outgoing occupant of the White House. This looked and felt like more of a third-world country trying to hold onto an autocratic government. The U.S. democratic republic was seriously threatened and remains on the brink.

Domestic terrorism has been on the rise during the past administration, and now there remain serious threats of violence. All of this cannot go without serious punishment. A bully, if not stood up to, just keeps on bullying. We must punish all of those who participated in the attempted coupe who conspired to overthrow a fair and democratic election. If the hate and division sowed is not dealt with, what will follow?

Yes, the country needs unity. But those guilty must be punished if we are to move forward. The facts prove that President Biden was elected in a fair election, and we as a nation must get over the big lie still encircling the former president, impeached for his misbehaviors twice.

— Pat Bullard

China Grove

