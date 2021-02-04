Letter: Do your small part, wear a mask

To educate the young woman shopping in Aldi’s this morning that I admonished for not wearing a mask and replied of “I’ve already had COVID-19” and all like-minded individuals: Wearing or not wearing a mask is not some kind of “right,” constitutional or otherwise. It is an obligation that belongs to everyone as one of the best ways for humankind to combat this pandemic.

It is a simple, cost-effective method proven to reduce not only the chance of contracting but also the very real chance of spreading this deadly virus. I’ve been vaccinated and, like you, very less likely to become symptomatic with the disease, but that does not mean that we cannot carry and further spread the disease among everyone that we come in contact with while the virus is viable in us.

So please do your small part for the safety and protection of everyone: wear your mask!

— Dwayne Dvoracek

Salisbury