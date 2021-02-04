February 4, 2021

  • 23°

High school basketball: Close loss for North Rowan girls

By Post Sports

Published 12:05 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

North senior Makiya McDaniel. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

North girls fall

SPENCER — Postponed on Tuesday, North Rowan’s girls basketball team wanted to play a game and found a tough opponent.

North Rowan took a 53-50 home loss on Wednesday against undefeated West Stokes (8-0).

West Stokes is ranked fourth in 2A.

North started strong, but a six-point second quarter led to a 29-23 halftime deficit.

“It’s the kind of game we needed before the playoffs,” North coach Anthia Smith said. “We missed some opportunities tonight, but it still was a good game for us. We’ll continue to grow as a team.”

The Cavaliers (6-2) got 21 points and five steals from Kamora Cannie.

Hannah Wilkerson had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Makiya McDaniel had seven points and six rebounds.  Chloee Stoner had six rebounds.

North scoring — Cannie  21, Wilkerson 18, McDaniel 7, Ba. Goodlett 3, Stoner 1.

W. Stokes    13   16   11   13   — 53

N. Rowan    17     6   11   16   — 50

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates during Catholic Schools Week

Education

Jamie Bruckmann: A teacher and coach remembered

Business

Chamber will host legislative Power in Partnership event featuring state lawmakers

Local

Rotary names Public Service Award recipients

Local

Local developer outlines unique approach to Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

Transit systems still figuring out how to transport locals to vaccination clinics

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’

News

NC Senate OK’s bill distributing federal COVID relief money

Nation/World

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make six this week

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with breaking and entering

East Spencer

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges