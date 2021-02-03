High school basketball: West girls smack Vikings

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team blew out South Iredell 51-28 on Tuesday.

The game had little in common with the Falcons’ wild 67-61 struggle to overcome the Vikings on the road two weeks ago.

“We had a much better defensive effort tonight,” West head coach Ashley Poole said.

Freshman Emma Clarke had her best game of the season, scoring 16, including 12 in the first half when the Falcons established a 32-15 lead.

Freshman Lauren Arnold scored 10, hitting double figures for the sixth time this season.

Makaylah Tenor added nine points, while De’Mya Phifer had seven. They also are freshmen.

West limited high-scoring Ashtyn Zeigler to nine points and held the Vikings (3-4, 3-3) to single digits in every quarter.

The victory puts West (7-1, 5-1) firmly in control of second place in the North Piedmont Conference. The Falcons have won three straight since a loss to unbeaten Carson.

“We’ve had a good season for a young team,” Poole said. “We just want to keep getting better every game.”

S. IREDELL (28) — Zeigler 9, Hapes 5, Cook 3, Gaus 2, Hutchens 2, Moss 2, Humphrey 2, Johnson 1, Duchinski 1, Sarver 1.

WEST (51) — Clarke 16, Arnold 10, Tenor 9, Phifer 7, Wheeler 4, Edwards 3, Durham 2, Cuthbertson, McDonald, Mason, Simpson, Wiggins.

S. Iredell 9 6 8 5 — 28

W. Rowan 18 14 15 4 — 51