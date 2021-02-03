February 3, 2021

High school basketball: North boys win again

By Post Sports

Published 11:27 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

North’s Quashawn Carpenter had another strong game on Wednesday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

SPENCER — Nothing fancy about it, but North Rowan’s boys picked up another Yadkin Valley Conference win on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers beat South Stanly 50-40, their second victory of the season against the Bulls.

North only led 22-20 at halftime, but was able to get some breathing room with an 18-point third quarter.

After starting the season with four losses, North (4-5, 4-3) continues to move in the right direction in the YVC standings.

Derrick Hanson and Quashawn Carpenter scored 14 points each for North.

Hanson got seven in the third quarter.  Carpenter made three 3-pointers.

Nine Cavaliers contributed points, as they pieced together a win.

South Stanly (1-7, 1-4) got double-figure scoring from Brandon Teller (13), Carson Lowder (11) and Collin Smith (10).

North won 64-52 in Norwood, with Hanson scoring 20.

 

S. STANLY  (40) — Teller 13, Lowder 11, Smith 10, Kluttz 4, Gaddy 2.

N. ROWAN (50) — Hanson 14, Carpenter 14, McArthur 6, Riley 5, Mitchell 3, Williams 3, Sims 2, Proffitt 2, Morrow 1, O’Kelly, Alexander.

S. Stanly  10    10    13   7   — 40

N. Rowan  12  10    18   10  —

 

