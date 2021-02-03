February 3, 2021

High school basketball: Mackenzie Chabala scores career high for South girls

By Post Sports

Published 4:37 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Staff report

South Rowan’s Paige Chabala. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

THOMASVILLE — South Rowan’s girls played one of their better games but came up short on Tuesday.

The Raiders fell 55-45 at Thomasville in Central Carolina Conference action.

The Bulldogs (3-5, 2-4) got huge games from seniors Shakira Little, who scored 29 points, and Jada Gainey, who scored 18.

South (1-8, 1-5) stayed in it with the help of a career-high 15 points by Mackenzie Chabala.

Carlie Moore scored nine. Paige Chabala had eight. Madilyn Cherry scored six.

South led by two after the first quarter, but Thomasville rallied for a 26-19 halftime lead.

The Raiders dropped their fifth in a row, but it was their best offensive effort since Jan. 15.

South plays Lexington at home on Friday.

 

SOUTH (45) — M. Chabala 15, Moore 9, P. Chabala 8, Cherry 6, Elliot 4, Childers 3.

THOMASVILLE  (55) — Little 29, Gainey 18, Lee 4, Thompson 2, Wright 2.

S. Rowan          14     5    8   18   —45

Thomasville    12   14   13   16   — 55

