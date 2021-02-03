Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

EAST SPENCER — Phil Conrad is again filling in as the town’s administrator following the departure of James Bennett.

Bennett resigned as East Spencer town administrator on Friday — 15 months after starting his job here. He started a new job as Martin County manager this week. Bennett came to East Spencer from the town of Red Springs, in eastern North Carolina.

East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallet said Conrad is helping as interim administrator — a role he also filled before Bennett’s hiring in 2019 — until the town finds a new person for the position.

Mallett told the Post she was sad to see Bennett leave because he “put us on a fast-moving track” in his short time as administrator. Alderman Tony Hillian said the town appreciate’s Bennett’s service and that “he led us a little bit in the right direction” — a statement he said was indicative of the administrator’s short time and not any shortcomings.

After cycling through a number of town administrators in the previous several years, Mallett told the Post the town might want to think about whether it’s time to structure government differently. She didn’t want to elaborate about what that structure might be.

East Spencer has already started soliciting town manager applications.