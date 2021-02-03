February 3, 2021

  • 46°

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

EAST SPENCER — Phil Conrad is again filling in as the town’s administrator following the departure of James Bennett.

Bennett resigned as East Spencer town administrator on Friday — 15 months after starting his job here. He started a new job as Martin County manager this week. Bennett came to East Spencer from the town of Red Springs, in eastern North Carolina.

East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallet said Conrad is helping as interim administrator — a role he also filled before Bennett’s hiring in 2019 — until the town finds a new person for the position.

Mallett told the Post she was sad to see Bennett leave because he “put us on a fast-moving track” in his short time as administrator. Alderman Tony Hillian said the town appreciate’s Bennett’s service and that “he led us a little bit in the right direction” — a statement he said was indicative of the administrator’s short time and not any shortcomings.

After cycling through a number of town administrators in the previous several years, Mallett told the Post the town might want to think about whether it’s time to structure government differently. She didn’t want to elaborate about what that structure might be.

East Spencer has already started soliciting town manager applications.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



East Spencer

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status

College

College basketball: Miracle win for Catawba Indians

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement