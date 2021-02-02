February 3, 2021

  • 30°
Miller, left, and Morgan, right.

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:43 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

SALISBURY — A man and woman face drug charges after backing an SUV into the woods and hanging blankets to block the windows, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Heather Michelle Miller, 46, of Kannapolis, and Phillip Cody Morgan, 36, of Salisbury, were both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller faces additional charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on the premise of a penal institute.

Maj. John Sifford of the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were in the area of 10500 Old Beatty Ford Road on Friday to locate stolen property in an unrelated case when they saw a newer-model SUV that was backed into the woods and had blankets hung up so that it wasn’t possible to see in.

Occupants of the vehicle, Miller and Morgan, told deputies they parked sometime after sunrise, Sifford said. The vehicle, which was registered to a woman in Statesville, belonged to a friend who allowed them to borrow it, the pair told deputies.

When Miller got out of the vehicle, deputies saw a glass smoking pipe and a metal tin in the passenger area, Sifford said. Inside the metal tin, deputies found drug paraphernalia and a small crystal substance that they believed to be methamphetamine.

Miller and Morgan were initially booked into jail with a $2,000 secured bond. As part of a search during Miller’s booking process, a bag that contained a half-gram of methamphetamine fell on the floor. She was charged with the additional crimes and given an added bond of $2,000.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status

College

College basketball: Miracle win for Catawba Indians

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Local

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man