Letter: Good experience at drive-thru vaccinations
My wife and I received our initial COVID-19 vaccine injections Wednesday. The entire process was efficient, professional and pleasant.
It was easy to book time slots on the Health Department website this past Monday. When we arrived at West End Plaza, the process was first class. From the deputies who gave us directions, to the staff who interviewed us and helped with our paperwork and the lady who gave us our injections, all were kind, patient and professional.
After all the horror stories in the news about problems getting the vaccinations, our experience was completely positive. After our jabs, we were given cards with appointments for the second round.
Well done to the Rowan Health Department and all those who made our vaccinations fast and pleasant. Our tax dollars are well used by these good people.
— Tony and Christine Hilton
Landis
Editorial: Warren’s bill will hide public notices, hurt local newspapers
Rep. Harry Warren just doesn’t get it. When he personally resumed Republican legislators’ crusade against local newspapers and the public’s... read more