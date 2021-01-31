January 31, 2021

  • 34°

Ann Farabee column: The safety net

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

By Ann Farabee

In a recent column, I referenced feeling as if traversing through difficult circumstances was like trying to keep my balance on a 3.9 inch wide balance beam.

I now have an update.

Lord, could I please have my balance beam back?

The news came. Not just one — but two friends — lost their lives to COVID this week. They were too young to go. It was too soon. They had families that needed them. It was hard for me to understand.

COVID continues to impact all of us daily. The struggles seem to be front and center and multiplying. In a way, it feels as though our balance beam was removed and replaced — with a tightrope.

As a young girl, I remember watching a tightrope circus act from the upper level of the coliseum. I gasped in horror as I saw the acrobat on the tightrope fall. She fell and fell and fell. The fall seemed to last forever.

Then came her landing. She fell — right into a safety net. It was so far down from where I was sitting that I had not even realized that a safety net was there. She jumped up, smiled, and waved to the cheering crowd.

I caught my breath. Whew! That was close. Or was it?

No, apparently, it was not close at all. It was part of the show.

That memory has now become a message.

A tightrope is a tensioned wire between two points that you try to keep your balance on by positioning yourself over your base of support. Some use a tool like a pole to help them balance. Others choose to balance by stretching their arms out.

Me? You? Balancing on a tightrope? Let’s see:

There will be times we will waver back and forth, feeling that we will fall. It can be scary, for there will be emotional strain — tension.

How do we keep from falling?

We position ourselves over our base of support while using these tools:

• Balancing pole — that would be God’s Word.

• Stretching our arms out — that would be prayer.

But, we are human. God knows our frame. He made us. He knows our limitations. No matter how hard we try to walk safely on our tightrope, there are times we lose our balance. We forget our balancing pole. We forget to stretch out our arms.

Those are the times we may fall.

We fall, and fall, and fall.

Then we land.

Straight into the safety net.

Our savior’s outstretched arms.

Psalm 145:14 says, “The Lord upholds all who fall.”

All means all.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS begins delivering meal packs for virtual students

Local

Miller’s life remembered through neighbors’ kind gesture

Lifestyle

Hoffman navigates ups, downs of pandemic, releases new jazz album

Local

Rep. Warren takes up torch in long-running effort to remove public notices from newspapers

Local

County commissioners will talk incentives for 1,200-job project

News

Candidates launching 2022 campaigns for Rowan County sheriff

Business

Iconic Holbrook’s building gets second life, being renovated to house local accounting firm

Local

Work begins on new Spencer municipal complex at Park Plaza

Coronavirus

Wayne Sasser, Rowan County’s newest state legislator, says he’s a ‘conservative able to work with others’

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber’s 2021 membership directory, talent attraction guide available

News

NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine

News

NC political worker pleads not guilty to charges

Coronavirus

‘Keep the shelves empty:’ Salisbury VA vaccinates 500 veterans on Saturday

BREAKING NEWS

Two dead after Friday night crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Business

GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure

Crime

Lexington man accused of messaging child for sex

Crime

Political worker pleads not guilty to charges from 2018 election

Coronavirus

One-shot vaccine proves effective, but not as much against mutated version of virus

Local

Two injured in crash at South Main, Jake Alexander Boulevard

Coronavirus

UPDATED: 10 COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Jan. 29

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA opens vaccinations for ages 65 and older, veterans with high-risk conditions

Crime

Rowan County man to serve minimum of 45 months for manslaughter, robbery charges

Crime

Man pleads no contest in grandmother’s murder