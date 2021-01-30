High school basketball: North girls bounce back

Staff report

SPENCER — How would the North Rowan girls basketball team react to its first loss of the season?

No problem.

The Cavaliers demolished Albemarle 63-14 on Friday at home and stayed unbeaten in the Yadkin Valley Conference.

Hannah Wilkerson, who scored her 1,000th point in Wednesday’s one-pont loss at Thomasville, turned in another outstanding all-round performance. She had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Kamora Cannie scored 18 points and had eight steals and four assists.

Bailie Goodlett scored 13 points and had three steals.

Those three have been averaging double figures all season for the Cavaliers (6-1, 5-0).

Brittany Ellis had 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Makiya McDaniel had eight points and six rebounds, while Chloee Stoner had four points and six rebounds. Bloom Goodlett contributed five rebounds.

Albemarle is 0-4 since getting its season started on Jan. 19.

North scoring: Cannie 18, Ba. Goodlett 13, Wilkerson 10, Ellis 10, McDaniel 8, Stoner 4, Bl. Goodlett.