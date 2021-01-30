College basketball: Indians are back, and they win
Staff report
Catawba’s men’s basketball team returned from a three-week layoff and edged Mars Hill 83-81 at Goodman Gym on Saturday.
Marcus Burwell made a layup with two seconds left to decide the South Atlantic Conference contest.
Catawba (3-5, 3-5) got a big game from Tyrek Williams, who was making his season debut. Williams sored 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.
Larry McLeod scored 16, including three key buckets late in the contest.
Terrence Whitfield scored 13, while DJ Johnson had 10.
Catawba had a 42-28 edge on the glass and shot 48.6 percent. The Indians committed only eight turnovers.
Mars Hill (1-5, 1-5) stayed in it with 10-for-25 3-point shooting and got 21 points from Reggie Wright.
Catawba hosts Coker at 6 p.m. on Monday.
MARS HILL (81) — Wright 21, I. Johnson 16, Gilyard 14, Cooke 12, Reid 7, Daniel 6, Hogue 5.
CATAWBA (83) — Williams 20, McLeod 16, Whitfield 13, D. Johnson 10, Drummond 9, Burwell 7, Bowen 6, Robinson 2, Phillips, Pelote, Burt.
Mars Hill 43 38 — 81
Catawba 47 36 — 83
