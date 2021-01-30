Hoops roundup: Charlotte stops Florida International in OT

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Jahmir Young had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Charlotte beat Florida International 63-55 in overtime on Friday night.

Young made all 11 of his free throws.

Young hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 49 with six seconds remaining in regulation. Milos Supica made a layup with 3:49 remaining in overtime to give Charlotte a lead they would not relinquish.

Marvin Cannon added eight points and 10 rebounds for for Charlotte (8-7, 4-3 Conference USA).

Cameron Corcoran had 15 points for the Panthers (8-9, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Eric Lovett added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Keyser carries NC Central past Carver College 94-61

DURHAM (AP) — C.J. Keyser had 22 points as North Carolina Central routed Carver College 94-61 on Friday.

Deven Palmer had 17 points for North Carolina Central (2-3). Justin Wright added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jordan Perkins had 10 points and nine assists.

Bryson Scott had 15 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Stephon Augusta added 15 points and Antwon Ferrell had 14 points.

Elmore lifts High Point over Gardner-Webb 59-55

BOILING SPRINGS (AP) — Lydell Elmore posted 17 points and nine rebounds as High Point narrowly beat Gardner-Webb 59-55 on Friday night.

Alex Holt had 12 points and eight rebounds for High Point (5-9, 3-6 Big South Conference). John-Michael Wright added 11 points.

Jaheam Cornwall had 16 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-10, 5-6). Kareem Reid added seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Jacob Falko had seven rebounds.

