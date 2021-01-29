Two injured in crash at South Main, Jake Alexander Boulevard

SALISBURY — Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday night that involved a pin-in with two patients on Jake Alexander Boulevard at South Main Street.

The first call for assistance came in just before 11 p.m. and the accident completely shut down traffic on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Both patients were trapped, one in a silver car and the other in a dark gray car.

Emergency scanner traffic noted crews were requested to check the scene around the accident in case any other victims were involved.

When the second patient, a woman, was freed just after 11:10 p.m., the incident was declared under control.

One of those injured was later flown out from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for additional treatment elsewhere.

Traffic remained blocked through the area while crews cleared debris from the accident scene.