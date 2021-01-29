Eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Rowan

SALISBURY — Local statistics show eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week, with two on Tuesday, three on Thursday and three more on Friday.

The new deaths continued to grow the share of coronavirus fatalities outside of nursing homes or residential care facilities, with 135 deaths reported outside of congregate living facilities. Of the deaths reported Friday, just one occurred in a congregate living facility — at Compass Assisted Living.

The average age of COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 78.

There have been 72 deaths attributed to coronavirus already this year in Rowan County and 244 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Rowan County residents hospitalized stayed flat this week, at 29. Hospital beds in use, which counts people from elsewhere seeking care here, remained at 101 of 115 allocated for coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 positives increased by an average of 110 per day — the highest of any week this year. There have now been 3,260 COVID-19 positives in 2021 and 12,085 since the start of the pandemic. Statistics from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show hundreds more positives in Rowan County than local statistics, but health officials were not able to explain why that was the case this week.

Total COVID-19 tests conducted locally increased by 4,168 this week — from 108,345 to 112,622.

The number of people vaccinated with their first dose in Rowan County is 7,055, and 749 people have received their second dose, according to statistics released Thursday.

Starting next week, the Rowan County Health Department will now schedule first vacation drive-thru events on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays. A news release says the change is because of a shift in the way vaccines are allocated. Second doses will not be administered on Wednesdays.

Both events will remain at West End Plaza, 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard West. Registration for first vaccination appointments will open at 10 a.m. Monday, with people able to register by visiting rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics. People can also call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-432-1800, but wait times may be long because of the anticipated call volume.

People scheduled to receive their second dose will receive a phone call from the COVID-19 hotline or an email from noreply@everbridge.net with the subject line “RoCo COVID Info.”