Blotter: Jan. 29
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A woman reported fraud Wednesday in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.
• A woman reported a motor vehicle theft Wednesday in the 1300 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.
• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 9300 block of N.C. 801.
• A man reported a burglary Wednesday in the 2400 block of London Road in Mooresville.
• A man reported a larceny from a building Wednesday in the 200 block of Miracle Drive in Salisbury.
• Charlotte Dog Club reported fraud Wednesday in the 1800 block of Amity Hill Road in Cleveland.
• Ashtin Rose Auman, 26, was charged Wednesday with identify theft in the 2800 block of North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.
• Kaitlyn Svejkovsy, 29, was charged Wednesday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.
• Candace Aman, 27, was charged Wednesday with insurance fraud in the 1600 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.
• Eldmond Saye Boley, 29, was charged Wednesday with breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A man reported the larceny of automobile accessories Thursday in the 200 block of West 14th Street.
• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 1700 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.
• Rodriguez Dywane Mashore, 39, was charged Thursday with assault by pointing a gun.
• Tiffany Star Ruth, 30, was charged Thursday with possession with intent to manufacture a schedule one controlled substance in the 100 block of South Avalon Drive.
