January 28, 2021

  • 43°

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:34 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

SALISBURY — Local statistics on Thursday showed three more COVID-19 deaths, a triple-digit increase in positives and one of the largest increases in recoveries yet.

The three new deaths all occurred outside of nursing homes or residential care facilities, bringing the non-congregate death total to 133 of the 241 reported since the start of the pandemic.

Rowan County has reported 69 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the new year. While exact dates of deaths reported Thursday are not clear, data maintained by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services continue to show deaths occurring in greater intervals and more frequently than in 2020.

The average age of COVID-19 fatalities in Rowan county remains 78.

Positives tests on Thursday increased by 131, but the number of cases considered active decreased because of 152 newly reported recoveries. The number of recoveries reported Thursday is among the highest since the pandemic started.

There have now been 3,151 positives reported this year and 11,976 since the start of the pandemic. The number of recoveries is 6,428. Total tests conducted are 112,513, which reflects the weekly addition of thousands of negative tests.

Rowan County on Thursday also updated hospital resource usage numbers. There were no major changes, with 101 of 115 beds allocated for COVID-19 and seven of 61 ventilators in use.

Statewide, there were 6,490 positives reported Thursday, bringing the total in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 739,500. There have been 9,046 deaths. A total of 3,238 people were being hospitalized in the state on Thursday.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you plan to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

Crime

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

Crime

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

Crime

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

Local

1,000 customers in Faith without power

Coronavirus

Novant Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site at Hurley YMCA

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks redistricting for Faith, Enochville closures

News

Rowan Animal Shelter continues streak of no euthanizations for adoptable animals

Local

Shay Crossing development expects to bring more than 100 homes to market by fall

News

How to contact your state and federal lawmakers in 2021

Education

NC Teacher of the Year a finalist for national honor

Local

Rowan County listed among nation’s healthiest workplaces

Education

Enochville Elementary students get free winter coats

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Catawba tests everyone on campus for COVID-19

Local

Water pitchers en route to Dukeville residents, testing kits still to come

Nation/World

Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis

Nation/World

Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume

News

Cooper extends curfew as GOP questions COVID-19 vaccine plan

News

NC General Assembly returns to begin work session in earnest

Coronavirus

135 new COVID-19 positives, no other local changes Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury man charged in string of gas station robberies

Crime

Blotter: Search warrant produces charges for Salisbury woman

Education

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade