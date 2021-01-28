January 28, 2021

Derek Washington

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:24 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old Newsome Road man faces a number of drug charges after a search warrant stemming from an active police investigation.

Derek Washington faces charges for more than a dozen crimes after Salisbury Police offices and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. executed a search warrant at his home in the 200 block of Newsome Road.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis, of the Salisbury Police Department, said officers recovered 108.2 grams of methamphetamine, 48.9 grams of marijuana, 0.3 grams of fentanyl, 14.7 grams of cocaine, 138 dosage units of Xanax, $3,607 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Washington’s full list of charges includes two counts of felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, two counts of felony selling or delivering a schedule one controlled substance, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell or delivery controlled substance, tracfficking methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intending to sell or distribute cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or distribute a schedule four controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule four controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

Washington was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $350,000 secured bond.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the investigation.

