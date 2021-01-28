January 28, 2021

Steven Daniel Kenneway

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:22 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

SALISBURY — A Rockwell man has been added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list.

Steven Daniel Kenneway, 34, faces two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and speeding to elude.

Kennedy was last seen in the Old Beatty Ford Road area of Rockwell on a stolen four-wheeler vehicle that was recovered by sheriff’s deputies, Maj. John Sifford said.

Anyone with Information about Kenneway or any of the suspect on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted can contact Maj. C. Moose (704) 216-8687 or Lt. R. Mahaley (704) 216-8711. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245

