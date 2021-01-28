Letter: Try deer alerts instead

I am concerned about the expense of $20,500 to add rugged push bumpers to patrol cars to prevent damage to the cars if an officer were to be involved in a crash with a deer.

During orientation at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in 1990, we were advised to get deer alerts because of the numerous deer. I didn’t know what a deer alert was and thought that I was only going to be there for two weeks.

I tore the front of my car up about 1 mile from the front gate. I have never driven without deer alerts since then, and I have seen deer turn and run the other way. Deer alerts can be purchased at the local Auto Zone for less than $20 per car.

— Elaine Howle

China Grove