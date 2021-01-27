January 27, 2021

  • 46°
South's Jeremy Beatley 10 scores a goal Tuesday night in the fog as Carson's Lisandro Cardona (16) defends. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school soccer: South wins opener against Carson

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s boys soccer team won 4-0 against Carson on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

With the uncertainty of a COVID season, the Raiders also honored their seniors.

Scoring goals were Jordi Cortez, Ozzy Pulido, Jeremy Beatley and Alex Rivas.

Noah Steedley made eight saves and had the clean sheet in goal.

“I don’t think we played as well as we did in our scrimmage, but we did enough to control the ball,” South coach Russ Fisher said. “We missed some chances, didn’t take advantage of some scoring opportunities, but we were pretty solid defensively in the back. Carson only had a few chances.”

 

Print Article

Comments

Education

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade

High School

High school soccer: South wins opener against Carson

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries to calculate homeless population

Elections

NC Sen. Jeff Jackson enters US Senate race

News

NC jobless aid office addressing millions of dollars in overpayments

Nation/World

Most in GOP against holding Trump impeachment trial

Coronavirus

Health and Human Services secretary: State will balance limited vaccine supply across counties

Kannapolis

Love appointed captain of Presidents Cup team for 2022

Business

Department store chain Belk filing for bankruptcy

Nation/World

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing one teenager

News

At session start, NC legislators pitch consensus with Cooper

Education

School board receives flood of comments on operations after Knox teacher’s death

Coronavirus

With two reported Tuesday, county averaging more than two COVID-19 deaths per day

Crime

Randolph County deputies cleared in shooting death of Rockwell man

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being reported as ‘suspicious’

News

Duke Energy, NC officials announce coal ash expense deal

Local

Police, firefighters parade for hospital staff

Coronavirus

Demand continues to exceed supply as county shifts to vaccine appointments

Local

‘Uncommonly good man:’ Local appraiser Scott Robinson dies after fall at home

News

Rowan Planning Board settles on screening requirements for solar farms

News

Transition to mass vaccination sites irks NC health systems

Crime

Mississippi sheriff: One dead after Salisbury children left in woods; father sought

Crime

Man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges

Crime

Two charged with breaking into building on South Main Street, drug possession