High school basketball: North boys lose at Thomasville

By Post Sports

Published 11:27 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

 

North’s Kendrell Goodes. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — North Rowan’s boys basketball team couldn’t make it two in a row.

The Cavaliers lost at Thomasville 68-45 in a non-conference game on Wednesday.

Janhri Luckey scored 14 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures.

Bright spots for North (1-5) were Carlos Williams with 11 points and Kemon O’Kelly with nine.

Thomasville led 24-11 after a quarter and 38-24 at halftime.

It was the first win for the Bulldogs (1-4).

 

NORTH (45) — C. Williams 11, O’Kelly 9, Carpenter 8, Hanson 6, Goodes 6, Proffitt 3, Sims 2, McArthur, Mitchell, Riley, Morrow, Alexander.

THOMASVILLE (68) — Luckey 14, Washington 12, Knight 10, Ray 10, P. Williams 6, Carolina 4, McCoy 4, Henry 4, Gladden 2, Billy 2.

N. Rowan            11   13   11   10  — 45

Thomasville       24   14   18   12  — 68

