High school basketball: North boys break through

Staff report

NORWOOD — The first victory of the season for the North Rowan boys came on Tuesday as the Cavaliers prevailed 64-52 on the road at South Stanly.

South Stanly (0-5, 0-3) hasn’t been scaring anyone, but the Cavaliers (1-4, 1-3) will take it. They needed it.

Derrick Hanson had his best game of the season with 20 points. Quashawn Carpenter scored 11, while Amari McArthur had 10.

Kendal Mitchell scored all of his eight points in the decisive third quarter when the Cavs outscored the Bulls 20-10.

Brandon Teller scored 17 for the Bulls.

It was 26-all at halftime.

North coach Jason Causby said the formula for getting a victory wasn’t complicated.

“We played harder, we played smarter and we played more together,” Causby said.

North shot a modest 38 percent from the field, but made a lot of 3-pointers and 80 percent of its free throws.

N. ROWAN (64) — Hanson 20, Carpenter 11, McArthur 10, Mitchell 8, O’Kelly 4, Sims 4, Riley 3, Williams 2, Proffitt 2.

S. STANLY (52) — Teller 17, Lowder 9, Eldridge 8, Gaddy 6, Finlay 6, Kluttz 4, Crump 2.

N. Rowan 15 11 20 18 — 64

S. Stanly 14 12 10 16 — 52