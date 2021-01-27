January 28, 2021

  • 43°

High school basketball: North boys break through

By Post Sports

Published 5:25 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Jon C Lakey / SALISBURY POST North Coach Jason Causby.

Staff report

NORWOOD — The first victory of the season for the North Rowan boys came on Tuesday as the Cavaliers prevailed 64-52 on the road at South Stanly.

South Stanly (0-5, 0-3) hasn’t been scaring anyone, but the Cavaliers (1-4, 1-3) will take it. They needed it.

Derrick Hanson had his best game of the season with 20 points. Quashawn Carpenter scored 11, while Amari McArthur had 10.

Kendal Mitchell scored all of his eight points in the decisive third quarter when the Cavs outscored the Bulls 20-10.

Brandon Teller scored 17 for the Bulls.

It was 26-all at halftime.

North coach Jason Causby said the formula for getting a victory wasn’t complicated.

“We played harder, we played smarter and we played more together,” Causby said.

North shot a modest 38 percent from the field, but made a lot of 3-pointers and 80 percent of its free throws.

 

N. ROWAN (64) — Hanson 20, Carpenter 11, McArthur 10, Mitchell 8, O’Kelly 4, Sims 4, Riley 3, Williams 2, Proffitt 2.

S. STANLY (52) — Teller 17, Lowder 9, Eldridge 8, Gaddy 6, Finlay 6, Kluttz 4, Crump 2.

N. Rowan     15   11   20   18   — 64

S. Stanly      14   12    10   16    — 52

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Novant Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site at Hurley YMCA

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks redistricting for Faith, Enochville closures

News

Rowan Animal Shelter continues streak of no euthanizations for adoptable animals

Local

Shay Crossing development expects to bring more than 100 homes to market by fall

News

How to contact your state and federal lawmakers in 2021

Education

NC Teacher of the Year a finalist for national honor

Local

Rowan County listed among nation’s healthiest workplaces

Education

Enochville Elementary students get free winter coats

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Catawba tests everyone on campus for COVID-19

Local

Water pitchers en route to Dukeville residents, testing kits still to come

Nation/World

Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis

Nation/World

Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume

News

Cooper extends curfew as GOP questions COVID-19 vaccine plan

News

NC General Assembly returns to begin work session in earnest

Coronavirus

135 new COVID-19 positives, no other local changes Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury man charged in string of gas station robberies

Crime

Blotter: Search warrant produces charges for Salisbury woman

Education

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade

High School

High school soccer: South wins opener against Carson

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries to calculate homeless population

Elections

NC Sen. Jeff Jackson enters US Senate race

News

NC jobless aid office addressing millions of dollars in overpayments

Nation/World

Most in GOP against holding Trump impeachment trial