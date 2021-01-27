January 27, 2021

  • 46°

High school basketball: Another one bites the dust for Carson girls

By Post Sports

Published 5:29 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Carson senior Carleigh Perry in action against West Rowan. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team is ranked eighth in 3A and the Cougars appear headed for an undefeated regular season.

Carson has faced all five of its North Piedmont Conference foes and the closest game on the first tour through the league was a 25-point win at West Rowan. Carson has scored 60-plus points in every outing, and Carson has held everyone except West under 30 points.

The latest victim for the Cougars was a decent South Iredell team that got annihilated in the first and third quarters on Tuesday. Carson led 26-6 after the first quarter and outscored the visitors 24-0 in the third quarter. The final was 68-25.

“We had a lull in the second quarter, but we stayed engaged throughout this one and we responded to that lull with a big third quarter,” Carson head coach Brooke Stouder said. “A lot of people contributed. We were able to get out in transition, and that’s when we’re at our best.”

Colbie Perry had the hot hand again, shooting 7-for-10, making four 3-pointers and scoring 20 points for the Cougars (6-0, 5-0). She’s 14-for-22 in her last two games, and a lot of that has been from long range. Her career high is 21. She has 958 career points.

Ellie Wilhelm made three 3-pointers, scored 11 and had three steals. Carleigh Perry had seven rebounds and shot 4-for-7 for 11 points.

Hannah Isley and Mary Spry had similar stat lines. Both had six points and three steals.

Jaden Vaughn, a senior playing basketball for the first time since middle school, didn’t score but had seven rebounds.

“She’s getting more comfortable out there,” Stouder said. “She did a great job tonight.”

Guard Ashytn Zeigler has been scoring bushels of points for the Vikings, but Carson held her to five. Wilhelm started the game defending her.

“Zeigler can shoot and she can handle the ball,” Stouder said. “We didn’t change what we do for her, but we definitely were aware of her.”

Carson plans to make up a non-conference game at Davie today.

S. IREDELL (25) — Zeigler 5, Johnson 5, Houser 5, Humphrey 5, Moss 3, Hapes 2, Cook, Duchinski, Hutchens, Gaus.

CARSON (68) — Co. Perry 20, Wilhelm 11, Ca. Perry 11, White 6, H. Isley 6, Spry 6, Barbee 3, L. Isley 3, Corley 2, Barger, Vaughn, Hales, Storey.

S. IREDELL   6    12    0    7   — 25

Carson           26   11    24   7   — 68

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Education

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade

High School

High school soccer: South wins opener against Carson

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries to calculate homeless population

Elections

NC Sen. Jeff Jackson enters US Senate race

News

NC jobless aid office addressing millions of dollars in overpayments

Nation/World

Most in GOP against holding Trump impeachment trial

Coronavirus

Health and Human Services secretary: State will balance limited vaccine supply across counties

Kannapolis

Love appointed captain of Presidents Cup team for 2022

Business

Department store chain Belk filing for bankruptcy

Nation/World

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing one teenager

News

At session start, NC legislators pitch consensus with Cooper

Education

School board receives flood of comments on operations after Knox teacher’s death

Coronavirus

With two reported Tuesday, county averaging more than two COVID-19 deaths per day

Crime

Randolph County deputies cleared in shooting death of Rockwell man

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being reported as ‘suspicious’

News

Duke Energy, NC officials announce coal ash expense deal

Local

Police, firefighters parade for hospital staff

Coronavirus

Demand continues to exceed supply as county shifts to vaccine appointments

Local

‘Uncommonly good man:’ Local appraiser Scott Robinson dies after fall at home

News

Rowan Planning Board settles on screening requirements for solar farms

News

Transition to mass vaccination sites irks NC health systems

Crime

Mississippi sheriff: One dead after Salisbury children left in woods; father sought

Crime

Man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges

Crime

Two charged with breaking into building on South Main Street, drug possession