January 26, 2021

  • 41°

Rookie PG Anthony scores 21, Magic beat Hornets 117-108

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic rookie point guard Cole Anthony is getting more comfortable the more he plays in the NBA.

Anthony’s comfort level showed Monday night when he posted a career-best scoring performance and outplayed fellow rookie guard LaMelo Ball.

Anthony scored a career-best 21 points and got plenty of help from center Nikola Vucevic’s 13th double-double of the season as the Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117-108 to snap a two-game slide.

“We keep playing like that we can be a pretty good team,” said Anthony, who made 8 of 12 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers. “Every single time I step out there, I feel like I’m getting more comfortable playing with every dude on the team. … I’m just going to keep getting more comfortable, but I’ve got a long way to go.”

Orlando wasted a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter a night earlier in a loss to the Hornets.

On Monday, Orlando led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter and took an 11-point lead into the fourth before Charlotte made a charge and got within seven — but no closer.

Vucevic scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

“Our shotmaking was great tonight and we made a bunch of 3s, which always helps,” said Vucevic, who made 4 of 7 3-point shots. “We were able to hold on at the end.”

Orlando made a season-best 19 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter. Evan Fournier hit five 3’s and scored 19 points. Aaron Gordon, who missed Sunday’s loss with hip and back soreness, returned Monday and finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Anthony, the No. 15 pick in the November NBA draft, scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers in a third period that saw Orlando surge ahead by as many as 20. Ball, the No. 3 pick, finished the game with nine points and four assists, but missed all five of his 3-point shots.

Gordon Hayward, the hero of Charlotte’s 107-104 win a night earlier with his 39 points and a game-winning layup, finished with 24 points, as did Terry Rozier. Devonte Graham had 21 for Charlotte, which lost to the Magic for the fifth time in six meetings.

The Hornets made just 11 of 38 3-point shots and were outscored 68-46 in the middle two quarters.
“We had good momentum going into halftime and for whatever reason we came out flat in the third quarter,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said.

HISTORY MADE

For the first time in NBA history, two female officials — Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder — worked the same game. Schroeder and Sago worked with veteran official Sean Wright on Monday.

The only controversy of the night involving the referees came with 1:46 to play when Anthony was called for a blocking foul and Magic coach Steve Clifford challenged the call. The challenge was unsuccessful — a first in seven tries this season by Clifford.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Borrego said he will continue to evaluate his center rotation now that Cody Zeller is back after missing four games with a broken bone in his hand. Bismack Biyombo started his 16th game on Monday, while Zeller made one start. … Hayward’s last-second layup a night earlier was the sixth game-winner of his career in the final five seconds.

Magic: Clifford admitted that he is worried about the extended minutes his players are seeing because of injuries and the compacted schedule, stressing, “We’re in unchartered waters. This is Year 21 (in the NBA) for me and I’ve never been involved in a schedule like this. Their bodies can only take so much sometimes.” … The Magic unveiled plans for the AdventHealth Training Center, a 130,000-square-foot facility that will include two practice courts, training and recovery facilities, physical therapy and hydrotherapy capability, sports science and nutrition facilities, as well as state-of-the-art audio-video and imaging technology.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Indiana on Wednesday in the first of two meetings over three nights.

Magic: Host Sacramento on Wednesday.

Print Article

Comments

News

Duke Energy, NC officials announce coal ash expense deal

Local

Police, firefighters parade for hospital staff

Coronavirus

Demand continues to exceed supply as county shifts to vaccine appointments

Local

‘Uncommonly good man:’ Local appraiser Scott Robinson dies after fall at home

News

Rowan Planning Board settles on screening requirements for solar farms

News

Transition to mass vaccination sites irks NC health systems

Crime

Mississippi sheriff: One dead after Salisbury children left in woods; father sought

Crime

Man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges

Crime

Two charged with breaking into building on South Main Street, drug possession

Coronavirus

Nina Oliver: County will move to appointments for vaccines

News

Political Notebook: North Carolina lawmakers say they look forward to working with Biden

Ask Us

Ask Us: How will county administer second doses of vaccine?

News

White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus

81 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday as county hints at appointment model

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with shooting at police, robbing Goodwill in December

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community offers support for, memories of Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show