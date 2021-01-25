Two charged with breaking into building on South Main Street, drug possession

SALISBURY — A Rockwell man and woman face burglary and drug charges after a sheriff’s deputy found both while conducting a check of a business at 5200 South Main Street.

Teresa Sharon Uphoff, 47, of Happy Hollow Road in Rockwell, faces charges of possession of burglary tools, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on the premise of a penal institute.

William Lee Givens Jr., 45, also of Happy Hollow Road, faces charges of possession of burglary tools, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapons.

The charges stem from an incident at American Century Home a building at 5200 South Main Street, between Webb Road and Grace Church Road. While conducting a business check there at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, a Rowan County sheriff’s deputy found a blue Chevrolet truck parked at the end of a lot and Uphoff in the driver’s seat, said Maj. John Sifford.

The sheriff’s deputy also found Givens on site.

Inside the pump house building, a door was open and there were various hand tools inside and cooper wire that had been removed from the inside. The doors of a number of electrical panels had also been opened.

Sifford said the deputy found brass knuckles in one of Givens’ pockets and that Uphoff admitted to having heroin and two loaded syringes inside a zipper case. Inside the truck, there were other syringes and copper wire that had been rolled up.

The truck was towed, and both were arrested and booked into jail with a $5,000 bond for the charges.

Uphoff faces additional drug charges for a small piece of yellow paper that was folded in her front pants pocket and a white, rock-like substance that was about the size of a dime, Sifford said. She received an additional $2,500 bond for those charges.