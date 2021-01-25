January 25, 2021

  • 45°
James Harrison

Mississippi sheriff: One dead after Salisbury children left in woods; father sought

By News Service Report

Published 2:40 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

FOREST, Miss. (AP) — A 2-year-old Salisbury girl has been found dead after she and her 7-year-old brother were abandoned in a pickup truck in a wooded area of central Mississippi, a sheriff said.

Authorities continued searching for the father on Monday. The mother was charged with child neglect. The boy was taken into protective custody.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee told WAPT-TV that James Harrison Jr. and Amy Harrison of Salisbury were traveling through Mississippi with the children on Thursday when the couple argued at an Interstate 20 exit near the town of Lake.

Lee said Amy Harrison got out of the vehicle, walked to a nearby gas station and called someone to pick her up.

Lee said James Harrison Jr., is the father of the younger child and stepfather of the older one.

Scott County Coroner Van Thames said the father abandoned the children in the vehicle. The boy and girl were walked away from the truck but got separated. The boy approached a hunter in the woods asking for help, and that started a search by law enforcement.

Deputies found the family’s truck off a road in a wooded area. A search was conducted and the toddler was found dead from what appears to be hypothermia, Thames said. An autopsy will be done.

Thames said James Harrison Jr. is diabetic and did not have medicine with him. James Harrison Jr. was last seen walking on a roadside in Newton County, Mississippi with a red shirt, blue jeans, earrings in both ears and no shoes. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said it used tracking dogs, volunteers, drones and a helicopter to search, but it’s possible he is no longer in the area.

Lee said Amy Harrison reported her husband and children missing Friday. She told deputies that she last saw them Thursday after she and her husband argued.

Lee told WLBT-TV that investigators were trying to find out why she waited a day to report her family missing. It was not immediately clear Monday whether she is represented by an attorney.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Mississippi sheriff: One dead after Salisbury children left in woods; father sought

Crime

Man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges

Crime

Two charged with breaking into building on South Main Street, drug possession

Coronavirus

Nina Oliver: County will move to appointments for vaccines

News

Political Notebook: North Carolina lawmakers say they look forward to working with Biden

Ask Us

Ask Us: How will county administer second doses of vaccine?

News

White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus

81 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday as county hints at appointment model

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with shooting at police, robbing Goodwill in December

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community offers support for, memories of Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show

Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ coming back to North Carolina

Business

Circle of ceramics: former Pottery 101 employee now selling her own work in gallery

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for grant program to help small downtown businesses

Coronavirus

County records 19 COVID-19 deaths this week

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements