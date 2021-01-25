January 25, 2021

  • 45°
Kyle Blake Maine

Man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

SALISBURY — A 27-year-old man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges after he appeared to be under the influence of drugs during scene on Valley Drive, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kyle Blake Maine, of Benjamin Trot Lane in Salisbury, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on Thursday. The Rowan County Department of Social Services also took custody of his 3-year-old child.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said people on Valley Drive reported that Maine was making strange statements, saying that he had a magic weapon and that he was Jesus. His child was with him at the time, said Maj. John Sifford. Maine reportedly told deputies he was being chased by someone who was trying to kill him and his son.

While deputies were on the scene, a vehicle pulled up to Maine’s residence on Benjamin Trott Lane, which intersects with Valley Drive. A woman who was reported to be Maine’s wife exited the vehicle, was unstable on her feet and “appeared to be under the influence of an impairing substance.”

Sheriff’s deputies were not able to reach a relative who could take care of a child. Social Services took custody of the child, and Maine was jailed under a $4,000 bond.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges

Crime

Two charged with breaking into building on South Main Street, drug possession

Coronavirus

Nina Oliver: County will move to appointments for vaccines

News

Political Notebook: North Carolina lawmakers say they look forward to working with Biden

Ask Us

Ask Us: How will county administer second doses of vaccine?

News

White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus

81 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday as county hints at appointment model

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with shooting at police, robbing Goodwill in December

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community offers support for, memories of Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show

Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ coming back to North Carolina

Business

Circle of ceramics: former Pottery 101 employee now selling her own work in gallery

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for grant program to help small downtown businesses

Coronavirus

County records 19 COVID-19 deaths this week

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins