Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

The Salisbury Symphony will present a virtual concert for on-demand streaming the weekend of Feb. 12-14.

“Resounding Romance” will feature two masterworks of the Romantic era, Mendelssohn’s String Octet and Brahms’ Piano Quintet. Both are four movement works showing the monumental craft of the two composers, Brahms at 31 and Mendelssohn at 16.

The Mendelssohn piece is considered one of the grandest statements of chamber music ever written. The Brahms quintet is among his most passionate works.

Featuring Salisbury Symphony string players and Dr. Lawrence Quinnett of Livingstone College on piano, this concert has been specially crafted to set the mood for a romantic evening at home.

Enjoy a delicious meal, perfectly paired wine, and a lovely evening at home with the Salisbury Symphony by taking advantage of our special streaming add-ons.

The symphony has partnered with La Cava and Salisbury Wine Shop to offer to-go three-course meals and expertly paired wine options for pickup before the special night.

Admission to a backstage virtual platform is $25 per household.

Admission, as well as special symphony deals, can be purchased at www.salisburysymphony.org or by calling 704-216-1513.