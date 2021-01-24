January 24, 2021

Register for February 4-H kit

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

By Laura Allen
Rowan County Cooperative Extension

The next at-home 4-H kit will soon be available for youths in Rowan County. This kit will include Valentine’s Day and winter-themed activities.

Specifically, the February 4-H kit contains supplies for baking Valentine’s-themed sugar cookies, creating hand-crafted Valentine’s Day cards, and making Snowflake Glitter Slime. The instructions and a majority of the supplies will be provided, however, there will be some supplies that families must provide. The registration link, listed below, provides specific details about what families will have to provide.

These kits are free and available to Rowan County youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1), though it is recommended for ages 5-12. You do not have to be enrolled in 4-H to receive a kit. There are only 18 kits available, and each kit can be shared with two youths. Online registration is open from Jan. 25-Feb. 3. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/137486374447

Those who pre-register can pick up their kits at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Rowan County Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9. The address is 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury. Please come to Suite A for kit pick up. 

Don’t forget that now is also a great time to join a 4-H club. We have six 4-H Clubs that will be active in 2021 and many of them are soon getting back to meeting in-person. To learn more about these 4-H clubs, visit https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/rowan-county-4-h-clubs/ or contact our office.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit us at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury or rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. For questions or more information, contact Laura Allen at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu .

Laura Allen is Rowan County 4-H agent.

