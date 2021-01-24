January 25, 2021

NFL: Eagles hire Sirianni as head coach

By Post Sports

Published 9:39 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021

Nick Sirianni

By Rob Maaddi

AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA— Three days after choosing Nick Sirianni to be their new coach, the Philadelphia Eagles made it official.

The team announced Sirianni’s hiring on Sunday, posting on Twitter a photo of Sirianni  wearing an Eagles visor and the caption: “Copped ourselves a head coach.”

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.

The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Sirianni worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis and coached Rivers in San Diego and Matt Cassel in Kansas City. Now he’s tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form. Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games. Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract kicks in this year, making it difficult for the Eagles to trade him. Sirianni’s top priority has to be solving the quarterback dilemma.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs.

Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the Chargers from 2013-17. He joined the Colts when Reich left Philadelphia to take over as head coach in 2018. The Colts finished in the top 10 in points and yards in two of Sirianni’s three seasons as offensive coordinator. They were top 10 in rushing offense the other season.

