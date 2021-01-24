January 24, 2021

  • 25°

Library Notes: Teens invited to claim a free love and care kit this February at Rowan Public Library

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

By Sydney Smith
Rowan Public Library

It’s almost February, and love is in the air at Rowan Public Library. However, the focus isn’t on romantic love — this month, Rowan Public Library’s teen programming is focusing on the importance of self love and care.

February’s teen program will feature a new set of takeaway kits for teens. While the library hasn’t returned to traditional in-person programming for teens yet, options such as takeaway crafting and activity kits have been popular among patrons of all ages. January’s teen takeaway kits featured portions of the dry ingredients needed to make delicious microwave mug desserts at home.

To continue the success of the takeaway kits for teens, Rowan Public Library will offer mini love and care kits for teens to take home and enjoy. Each kit will be packed with goodies and activities to promote self-care, love and relaxation. After a year full of change, stress, and challenges, we wanted to provide a small opportunity for teens to take a moment for themselves to reflect and relax during tough times. Kits include the supplies needed to make a delicious treat, write a letter to mail to a loved one, and practice quiet meditation, to name a few.

The February love and care kits will be available to all teens ages 11-17 (or sixth-12th grade) throughout the month of February. Kits will be available for indoor or curbside pickup from all Rowan Public Library locations beginning Monday, Feb. 1. Supplies are limited; one kit per teen will be allowed for pickup. Teens must register ahead to claim their free love and care kit. The program will remain active throughout February while supplies last. For more information or to register for a kit, contact young adult services librarian Sydney Smith at Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov. To learn more about fun programming opportunities for patrons of all ages, follow Rowan Public Library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sydney Smith is young adult librarian at the Rowan Public Library.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community pours out support for Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show

Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ coming back to North Carolina

Business

Circle of ceramics: former Pottery 101 employee now selling her own work in gallery

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for grant program to help small downtown businesses

Coronavirus

County records 19 COVID-19 deaths this week

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Nation/World

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

News

Reactions from the sports world to the death of Hank Aaron

Sports

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

Coronavirus

Congregate facilities record COVID-19 deaths, county sees equal number of new cases, recoveries

Crime

Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

Nation/World

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

Business

CEO of Economic Partnership details state’s economic development future with Rowan Chamber